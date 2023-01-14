Russia strikes border Sumy Oblast with rockets, munition-loaded drones

On 13 January, Russia made 55 strikes on Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast with various types of munitions: rockets, mortars, and explosives that were loaded on drones, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Oblast Administration reported.
