Despite the war, Ukrainian scouts brought the Peace Light of Bethlehem to the Ukrainian president as usual

Today, Ukrainian scouts brought the Peace Light of Bethlehem to the Ukrainian president as usual. They are also disseminating it throughout Ukraine to all churches as well as to the frontline units before Christmas

“This fire today is not only symbolic, but also very practical. This fire supports us today, shows that we are not afraid when we are together. Thank you for continuing this tradition,” Zelenskyy said.

Every year before Christmas, Plastoons or Plastuns (Ukrainian scouts) disseminate the Peace Light of Bethlehem all over Ukraine. The fire is the symbol of peace, love, and unity. They bring the Light to city communities, hospitals, schools, government agencies throughout Ukraine. With the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian War, they have been delivering the Peace Light as a Christmas gift to Ukrainian defenders in the war zone in the east of Ukraine, conveying gratitude and support from the Ukrainian people.