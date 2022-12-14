Despite the war, Ukrainian scouts brought the Peace Light of Bethlehem to the Ukrainian president as usual

Latest news Ukraine

Today, Ukrainian scouts brought the Peace Light of Bethlehem to the Ukrainian president as usual. They are also disseminating it throughout Ukraine to all churches as well as to the frontline units before Christmas

This fire today is not only symbolic, but also very practical. This fire supports us today, shows that we are not afraid when we are together. Thank you for continuing this tradition,” Zelenskyy said.

Every year before Christmas, Plastoons or Plastuns (Ukrainian scouts) disseminate the Peace Light of Bethlehem all over Ukraine. The fire is the symbol of peace, love, and unity. They bring the Light to city communities, hospitals, schools, government agencies throughout Ukraine. With the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian War, they have been delivering the Peace Light as a Christmas gift to Ukrainian defenders in the war zone in the east of Ukraine, conveying gratitude and support from the Ukrainian people.

The Christmas mission of the youngest: how Ukrainian scouts bring Peace Light to soldiers on the front-line

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags