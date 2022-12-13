Ukraine continues to burry victims of Russian troops in Kharkiv Oblast

After the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine found mass graves of the victims of Russian troops. Morgue workers in Izium who face death every day, still can’t recover from the horrors of living under the Russian occupation.

At the time, when the city was invaded by occupiers, only three workers stayed at the morgue: a laboratory assistant, a pathologist, and a forensic expert. In early May, a group of Russian soldiers stormed into the place. They tried to take the car of the forensic expert. When he refused to cooperate, a Russian soldier shot him dead, Slidstvo Info wrote.

