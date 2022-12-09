Charity’s mobile repair stations fix Humvees at Ukraine front: VIDEO

. The charity showed off how they work in a video:

The foundation reports that the repair department of one mobile workshop repaired 31 Humvees in three weeks.

“The period of active hostilities in the Kherson Oblast has given the guys additional work. In the armed forces, the ‘Humvee’ serves as medical transport, a mobile radar, and anti-aircraft missile system.

As soon as the vehicle arrives, its condition is assessed and work begins. Whether it’s an engine, transmission, brake, cooling system or air conditioning replacement, everything is done right.

The station is autonomous and has a generator, compressor, lighting, a complete tool kit and its own stock of spare parts and fluids. Therefore, the work is possible in almost all conditions,” said the volunteers.

Come Back Alive, one of Ukraine’s largest charities helping the Army, recalled that in June, six mobile repair stations were commissioned for the command of the logistics forces at a total cost of EUR 2,148,000. 18 more are planned to be purchased.

Western equipment helping Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion has also caused logistical challenges, as Ukraine lacks the workshops for servicing NATO-standard equipment. One of the solutions has sprung up in Polamd, where the Pentagon has set up a center for repairing worn-out artillery.

Tags: Humvees, military aid