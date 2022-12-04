Russian troops killed 9400, injured 6800 Ukrainian civilians since beginning of full-scale war

Russian troops killed 9400 and injured 6800 Ukrainian civilians since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Russian troops have killed more than 9,400 and injured more than 6,800 civilians since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevgeny Yenin has said.

Unfortunately, there are also children among the victims of Russia’s aggression: 461 children have died since February 24.

As Yenin reported, Russia continues to target critical infrastructure. “Currently, there is no power supply in 507 settlements in eight regions of our country. Kharkiv Oblast is the most affected.”

In addition, he said that Ukrainian police continue to document new Russian war crimes in liberated territories. Investigators have recorded 3,400 in Kharkiv Oblast and 600 war crimes in the Kherson Oblast.

