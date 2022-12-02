The Ukrainian army has lost 13,000 soldiers KIA since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine — Presidential Office

Since the beginning of the full-scale war on 24 February 2022, the Ukrainian army has lost up to 13,000 soldiers killed in action, Ukraine’s Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said on TV air.

The number likely doesn’t include those servicemen who are missing and can also be killed in action. There can be up to 10,000 missing soldiers.

As of 2 December 2022, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed to have eliminated 90,000 Russian soldiers who invaded Ukraine.

As of 9 November 2022, the US estimated Russian casualties in the war against Ukraine as more than 100,000 soldiers both killed and wounded in action.

