Russian Gazprom reduced production by almost 20% and exports by 44%; yet exports to China increased

During 11 months of the year, Russian Gazprom reduced gas production by 19.4% compared to last year, and also reduced exports by 44.5%. This was reported by the company’s press service.

“In January-November 2022, according to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 376.9 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 19.4% (90.8 billion cubic meters) less than last year,” the message says.

The company’s gas demand on the domestic market decreased by 5.7% during this period.

Instead, gas exports to China through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under the bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC are increasing. Deliveries exceed daily contractual quantities.

