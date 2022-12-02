New EU military mission for Ukraine reached full operational readiness – Borrell

“The EU Military Assistance [Mission] for Ukraine is a very tangible proof and illustration of the overall European will to support Ukraine: militarily, financially, economically and politically. Our support is being developed and will continue [being] developed,” Josep Borrell said during his today’s visit to the Brzeg training facility

This Mission is already working and will train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers. It is going to cost to the European Union budget around €100 million and, already, now, 1,100 soldiers are being trained in different camps.

20 Member States participate in this Mission. “It is the widest military mission that the European Union has ever done for any partner. This Mission will generate additional training offers to address the Ukrainian needs,” he added.