New EU military mission for Ukraine reached full operational readiness – Borrell

Latest news Ukraine

“The EU Military Assistance [Mission] for Ukraine is a very tangible proof and illustration of the overall European will to support Ukraine: militarily, financially, economically and politically. Our support is being developed and will continue [being] developed,” Josep Borrell said during his today’s visit to the Brzeg training facility

This Mission is already working and will train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers. It is going to cost to the European Union budget around €100 million and, already, now, 1,100 soldiers are being trained in different camps.

20 Member States participate in this Mission. “It is the widest military mission that the European Union has ever done for any partner. This Mission will generate additional training offers to address the Ukrainian needs,” he added.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags