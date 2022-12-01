Ukraine raids monastery linked to Russian Orthodox Church

Security Service of Ukraine has carried out a raid at the St. Cyril and Methodius Convent of the Mukachevo Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in western Zakarpattia Oblast.

During the raid, Ukrainian officers found literature, brochures, and other materials that praised the so-called unity of Russia and Ukraine and Russian Patriarch Kirill, who had given his “blessing” to the Russian soldiers invading Ukraine.

Earlier, the SBU raided the biggest Moscow Patriarchate-controlled monastery Kyiv Pechersk Lavra in an effort to detain Russian agents in Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Lavra, Russian Orthodox Church, Ukrainian Orthodox Church