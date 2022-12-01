Ukraine raids monastery linked to Russian Orthodox Church

Security Service of Ukraine has carried out a raid at the St. Cyril and Methodius Convent of the Mukachevo Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in western Zakarpattia Oblast.
During the raid, Ukrainian officers found literature, brochures, and other materials that praised the so-called unity of Russia and Ukraine and Russian Patriarch Kirill, who had given his “blessing” to the Russian soldiers invading Ukraine.
Earlier, the SBU raided the biggest Moscow Patriarchate-controlled monastery Kyiv Pechersk Lavra in an effort to detain Russian agents in Ukraine.
Tags: Lavra, Russian Orthodox Church, Ukrainian Orthodox Church