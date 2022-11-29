Delivery of weapons, and launching new production lines have to be made faster since the war goes on — Ukraine’s MFA

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stated this in the press brief during the meeting of the NATO ministers in Bucharest on 29 November 2022. He also said that this issue was discussed during the meeting.

The last time I was invited to the NATO ministerial I came with three words which were weapons, weapons, and weapons. I lot has been done since then to equip our army… These weapons helped us to liberate our territory to save people from torture and disregarding treatment by Russian occupational forces… Today I have three different words, three other words which are faster, faster, and faster. We appreciate what has been done but the war goes on. We prove that we can defeat Russia. We prove that we can win together in the interest of the entire Euro-Atlantic space… Decisions on weapons, decisions on launching new production lines of weapons in western countries have to be made faster,” Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba said.

NATO reassured Ukraine of its continuous support:

We will continue and further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and our shared values against Russian aggression, and will maintain our support for as long as necessary,” the NATO statement reads.

Ukraine’s Minister Dmytro Kuleba flew together with several other ministers by Lithuanian Air Force:

 

