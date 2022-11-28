Mini-laboratories created by Ukrainian schoolchildren sent to International Space Station

Photo shared by Olena Zelenska

Two mini-laboratories created by schoolchildren from Ukraine were sent to the International Space Station. Schoolchildren became the winners of the All-Ukrainian competition of the Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska wrote Telegram.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft flew into space together with two school experiments of Ukrainian students.

Students watched the launch of the rocket live. They were at NASA’s Cape Canaveral Space Center.

“Two teams of winners of the All-Ukrainian competition — students of Kharkiv Gymnasium 47 and Richelieu Lyceum from Odesa — sent their mini-laboratories to the ISS,” Zelenska wrote. “I can only imagine what feelings overwhelmed them at this historic moment: when a rocket carries the result of your work into space,”she added.

According to Olena Zelenska, the teacher took the laboratories created by students from the classroom, which had been destroyed by a Russian rocket. Despite this, the students were able to complete the project in accordance with NASA requirements.

“Russia launches missiles at our schools. We launch knowledge into space. We are really different. And fortunately, the whole world sees this,” Zelenska summed up.