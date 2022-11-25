Ukraine’s Security Service finds Russian agents in Moscow-backed church

Latest news Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine found Russian propaganda manuals, warehouses with pro-Kremlin literature, and “Hero of Russia” certificates on the territory of the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna eparchy controlled by the Moscow Patriarchate during a counterintelligence raid.

According to the officers, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church set tasks and gave instructions to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as a part of a disinformation campaign aimed at sharing false facts about Ukraine and the Russian war.

Earlier, on 22 November, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a raid on the territory of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv in an effort to detain Kremlin agents and collaborators.

 

 

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags