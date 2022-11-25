Ukraine’s Security Service finds Russian agents in Moscow-backed church

The Security Service of Ukraine found Russian propaganda manuals, warehouses with pro-Kremlin literature, and “Hero of Russia” certificates on the territory of the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna eparchy controlled by the Moscow Patriarchate during a counterintelligence raid.

According to the officers, representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church set tasks and gave instructions to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as a part of a disinformation campaign aimed at sharing false facts about Ukraine and the Russian war.

Earlier, on 22 November, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a raid on the territory of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv in an effort to detain Kremlin agents and collaborators.

Tags: Russian Orthodox Church, Ukraine Russia war