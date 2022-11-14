Russia’s campaign to Russify Ukrainians in Kherson failed – NYT

The Russian attempt to deconstruct Ukrainian identity during the occupation of Kherson bumped into severe resistance, New York Times reports.

Examples of resistance included:

Local clerks refused to settle bills in Russian rubles

teachers ignored recommendations to adjust curriculum to Russian needs

students kept speaking Ukrainian language during the breaks.

Such a fierce resistance undermined the Russian campaign to assimilate Ukrainians and stamp out Ukrainian identity.

After more than eight months of Russian occupation locals in Kherson rushed to meet the Ukrainian Army with Ukrainian flags in their hands.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1591698963010576384?t=be0DjOeq7FTBiWs4lfG01A&s=19

