One Ukrainian sapper died and four were injured while clearing mines in Kherson Oblast; the liberated territory is still dangerous — Zelenskyy

“Do not forget that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous. First of all, there are mines. Unfortunately, one of our sappers died, and four others were injured while clearing mines,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on 13 November.

He also said that investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes on this territory while the detention of Russian saboteurs and soldiers left in the Kherson Oblast continues.

One Ukrainian sapper died and four were injured while clearing mines in the recently liberated Kherson Oblast, Zelenskyy said in his evening address

The territory is still dangerous, the dentition of Russian saboteurs and soldiers left there continues as well as clearing mines. pic.twitter.com/4fGrdkYfp8

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 14, 2022