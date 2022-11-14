One Ukrainian sapper died and four were injured while clearing mines in Kherson Oblast; the liberated territory is still dangerous — Zelenskyy

Latest news Ukraine

Do not forget that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous. First of all, there are mines. Unfortunately, one of our sappers died, and four others were injured while clearing mines,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on 13 November.

He also said that investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes on this territory while the detention of Russian saboteurs and soldiers left in the Kherson Oblast continues.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags