Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit Russian command post near Enerhodar, HQ in Kherson oblast – Ukraine’s General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

In the area of ​​the occupied city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia oblast, defenders of Ukraine struck the command post of the occupying army, and in the village of Chervonyi Maiak in the Kherson oblast – Russian HQ, Russia suffered losses, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

“According to detailed information, the destruction of an enemy Mi-8 helicopter has been confirmed in the area of ​​the settlement of Dniprovka, Zaporizhzhia oblast. In the area of ​​the city of Energodar, an enemy [Russian occupiers] control post was hit – more than 50 occupants were killed and more than 40 were wounded. A Ka-52 helicopter was also destroyed,” Ukraine’s General Staff reported. “As a result of accurate strikes by the Defense Forces on the headquarters of the Russian occupying forces in the settlement of Chervony Mayak, Kherson Region, more than 30 occupants were killed, 2 tanks and 4 trucks were destroyed.”

In addition, during the current 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 5 strikes on areas where the enemy’s personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. During the current day, soldiers of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the command post, 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses and 3 other important military objects of the enemy.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags