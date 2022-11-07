If Iran had not supplied weapons to Russia, we would already be closer to peace – Ukraine’s President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Iran, which supplies Russia with weapons, should be responsible for the consequences of the war in Ukraine together with Russia, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

Zelensky noted that he discussed increasing pressure on the Iranian regime with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Nov. 6.

“His complicity in Russian terror must be punished. And we will bring this issue not only to the level of our traditional partners. The whole world will know that the Iranian regime is helping Russia to continue this war. And therefore to prolong the effect of those threats to the world that provoked precisely by the Russian war,” Zelenskyy said. “If it were not for the Iranian supply of weapons to the aggressor, we would be closer to peace by now, which means closer to a complete solution to the food crisis, closer to a solution to the cost of living crisis, to stabilization in the energy market, to reliable security against radiation blackmail, which Russia does not abandon. Therefore, absolutely everyone who helps Russia to continue this war must be responsible for the consequences of this war along with it.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Zelenskyy