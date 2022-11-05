In Warsaw, activists staged provocative action to draw attention to Orbán’s dependence on Russia

In Warsaw, activists staged an action near the Hungarian embassy in Warsaw to draw attention to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s dependence on Russia.

Activists brought a Putin doll with Orbán’s figure to the Hungarian embassy. The participants of the action together freed “Orban” from his “captivity”.

“Right now, under the Hungarian embassy in Warsaw, I and other activists are trying to get Orbán out, who is stuck in Putin’s ass. I believe that when the Prime Minister of Hungary looks at the world from a different perspective, he will finally be able to see that Russia is a terrorist country that its gas is not only terribly smelly, but also deadly, and that it is precisely because of this country and its politics that the economic crisis is happening in the world,” wrote on Facebook the leader of the Euromaidan-Warsaw initiative and the winner of the Activist of the Year award in Poland Nataliya Panchenko.

