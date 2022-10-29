Zelenskyy believes that Russia may soon need new wave of mobilization as mobilized Russians are not trained

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the mobilized occupiers are so poorly prepared and equipped that Russia may soon need a new wave of mobilization, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address.

“Today they are reporting to the enemy about the alleged completion of their mobilization… About the alleged needlessness of new waves of sending Russian citizens to the front. We feel completely different on the front line. Although Russia is trying to increase the pressure on our positions by using mobilized people, they are so poorly prepared and equipped, so rudely used by the command that it suggests: Russia may soon need a new wave of sending people to war,” Zelenskyy said. “We are preparing for this – we are preparing for the fact that the current Russian leadership will look for any new opportunities to continue the war. In particular, thanks to his accomplices – in Iran. That is why we are working with our partners every day to strengthen our air defense, our other defense capabilities. Every day we strengthen the protection of our critical infrastructure, primarily energy.”

