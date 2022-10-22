German company delivers air defense radars for Ukraine “in record time”

German company delivers air defense radars for Ukraine “in record time”

HENSOLDT’s TRML-4D multifunction radar. Photo: HENSOLDT

 

The German defense company HENSOLDT is supplying four of its high-performance TRML-4D radars in record time for Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T SLM air defense system, which is “designed to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capability,” according to the company’s press release. The company says that one of the TRML-4D radars has already been delivered, with three more to follow within a few months.

“TRML-4D uses the latest Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology with multiple digitally shaped beams. It is capable of detecting, tracking and classifying various types of aerial targets, with a focus on small, fast and low-flying and/or manoeuvring cruise missiles and aircraft, as well as hovering helicopters. It ensures the rapid detection and tracking of some 1,500 targets in a radius of up to 250 km,” HENSOLDT says.

 

