Ukrainian military shot down 12 Shahed kamikaze drones over Mykolaiv Oblast overnight

On the night of October 18-19, the Defense Forces shot down 12 enemy “Shahed-136” drones, the head of Mykolayiv military administration Vitalii Kim reported.

“On the night of October 18 to 19, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

The Southern Air Command shot down 11 drones with the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense, and the National Guard of Ukraine shot down one.

On October 17-18, Russia attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones hitting energy and civilian infrastructure.