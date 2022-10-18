US to sanction anybody who is helping Iran and Russia to kill Ukrainians

Latest news Ukraine

On Oct. 17, the US official said the administration is “absolutely going to sanction anybody who’s helping Iranians help Russians kill Ukrainians.” Export controls would almost certainly be part of any reprimand.

Also, the US “will continue to vigorously enforce all US sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade, make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia, and we will stand with our partners throughout the region against the Iranian threat,” the official stressed.

Europe, meanwhile, is set to impose sanctions if it finds evidence of Iranian drones being used in Ukraine, Politico reported. “We are following very closely this use of drones. We are gathering evidence. And we will be ready to react with the tools at our disposal,” said Joseph Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief after the Russian drone attack on Ukraine on Oct. 17.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags