US to sanction anybody who is helping Iran and Russia to kill Ukrainians

On Oct. 17, the US official said the administration is “absolutely going to sanction anybody who’s helping Iranians help Russians kill Ukrainians.” Export controls would almost certainly be part of any reprimand.

Also, the US “will continue to vigorously enforce all US sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade, make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia, and we will stand with our partners throughout the region against the Iranian threat,” the official stressed.

Europe, meanwhile, is set to impose sanctions if it finds evidence of Iranian drones being used in Ukraine, Politico reported. “We are following very closely this use of drones. We are gathering evidence. And we will be ready to react with the tools at our disposal,” said Joseph Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief after the Russian drone attack on Ukraine on Oct. 17.