Ukrainian official says “Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians” after drone attacks

“Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians. The country that oppresses its own people is now giving Russia’s monsters weapons for mass murders in the heart of Europe. That is what unfinished business and concessions to totalitarianism mean. The case when sanctions are not enough…,” Adviser to the Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said after Iranian-made kamikaze drones targeted Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv on October 17.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, four people were killed in the attack. Among them was a young family that was expecting a child.

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov urged democracies of the world to join efforts to defeat evil and repel the attacks. “Russia and Iran unite to spread terror and death. Shahed-136 is just one of their tools, along with Kalibr, Iskander, Kh missiles, Mojaher-6 drones, Fateh-110, and Zolfaghar,” he said.

Before the meeting with European ministers in Luxembourg, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and said that the world would not accept such gross violations of international law, UkrInform reported.

The US Embassy in Kyiv also commented on the latest drone strikes. “More desperate and reprehensible Russian attacks this morning against civilians and civilian infrastructure. We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. We will stand with you for as long as it takes,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.