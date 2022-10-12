Putin has just discovered that Russia is no longer a superpower, British Defence Minister said

Latest news Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is discovering that Russia is no longer a superpower with his army’s series of failures in Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said in an interview with the Standard
The Cabinet minister also stressed that the international community had to defeat Putin’s invasion to show that wars cannot be won by “shoving millions of people into a meat grinder with no rules, no regard for human lives”.

Following training by the UK and allies, he also argued that now “the basic Ukrainian soldier is better than the basic Russian soldier”, given the scale of losses suffered by Putin’s professional military and the deployment of tens of thousands of poorly-trained troops to the frontline after his 300,000 part-mobilisation.

Asked how he believes the war will end, Mr Wallace said: “I don’t know. I mean, superpowers have lost wars before: the Soviet Union in Afghanistan, the United States in Vietnam. It’s not unheard of for big powers to have to reconcile a defeat in a neighbouring country, or another country they’ve been engaged in.”

Pressed whether he thought a superpower would lose again, he added: “Well, he’s not a superpower is what he has just discovered. That’s the key.”

