Recent gains have turned Moscow into the largest supplier of heavy weapons for Ukraine, including deficit in Ukraine Soviet-caliber artillery shells that have almost ended.
Ukraine captured 421 tanks, 445 Infantry fighting vehicles, 192 armored fighting vehicles, and 44 MLRS from Russian forces, almost two times more then Western allies have supplied. Yet, modern equipment supplied by the West is usually more precise, WSJ summarizes.
