Other two handcuffed men murdered during Russian occupation found

Two men were found killed during the Russian occupation in the Novoplatonivka village of Borova municipality, Kharkiv Oblast. The village was recently liberated by Ukrainian troops.

The left hand of one victim was handcuffed to the right hand of the other. One skull had a gunshot wound, the other was broken. Bodies were found in a four-meter-deep pit, police informed.

2 men were found killed during Russian occupation in Novoplatonivka village, Kharkiv Oblast, liberated by Ukrainian troops Left hand of one victim was handcuffed to the right hand of the other. One skull had a gunshot wound, the other was broken—Police https://t.co/QaziLLCEQO pic.twitter.com/volQtivgmh — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 6, 2022