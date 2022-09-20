Russian proxies call for referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk Oblasts asap – Russian media

Russian proxies want to hold referendums in so-called “LNR” and “DNR” to become a part of Russian Federation, Russian propagandist media reports.

Russian proxies addressed to their leaders Leonid Pasichnyk and Denys Pushylin with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognizing “LNR” and “DNR” as subjects of the Russian Federation.

They explain this by the fact that “joining Russia will secure the republic, open up new opportunities on the way to return to a peaceful life.”