EU donates thermal imaging equipment to Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service

The European Union has donated thermal imaging equipment to Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service worth almost $500,000.

“While the border guards are literally defending the borders of the state against Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine, new and hybrid threats are added to the traditional vulnerabilities of the border. With the help of the provided equipment, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will be able to better counter these threats and ensure the coverage of some of the most vulnerable areas,” Xavier Camus, Head of the Good Governance and Democratization section at the EU Delegation to Ukraine said.

