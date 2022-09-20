Alleged Ukrainian strike destroys another Russian base in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Alleged Ukrainian strike destroys another Russian base in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Fire seen from a distance in the business college in occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk Oblast early on 20 September 2022. Photo: Telegram/obstanovkalnr 

Latest news Ukraine

Last night at about 2:00 EEST, local sources started reporting explosions heard in Russian-occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk Oblast. The local residents quickly realized that an alleged Ukrainian GMLS strike hit the building of the former business college (“VShB,” the Higher School of Business) located on Chapayeva street.

As Russians many other educational institutions in the occupied territory, the Russian forces used the college’s building and its fenced area as a military base for a long time, long before the full-scale invasion military equipment was stationed there:

The recent video shows the courtyard and the exit from the Russian base at the Alchevsk business college:

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags