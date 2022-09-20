Alleged Ukrainian strike destroys another Russian base in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Fire seen from a distance in the business college in occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk Oblast early on 20 September 2022. Photo: Telegram/obstanovkalnr

Last night at about 2:00 EEST, local sources started reporting explosions heard in Russian-occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk Oblast. The local residents quickly realized that an alleged Ukrainian GMLS strike hit the building of the former business college (“VShB,” the Higher School of Business) located on Chapayeva street.

As Russians many other educational institutions in the occupied territory, the Russian forces used the college’s building and its fenced area as a military base for a long time, long before the full-scale invasion military equipment was stationed there:

The recent video shows the courtyard and the exit from the Russian base at the Alchevsk business college: