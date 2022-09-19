Germany, Netherlands to continue military support of Ukraine

On Sept. 19, Dutch PM Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to continue the further military support of Ukraine amid Russo-Ukrainian war, Dutch PM Mark reports on Twitter.

In addition, the parties discussed measures to overcome the energy crisis in Europe.

Naturally we also discussed measures to tackle the energy crisis in Europe, and in that context looked ahead to the upcoming European Council. Both in NL and at EU level the government is doing all it can to support people and companies that are struggling. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) September 19, 2022