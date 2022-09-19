Family in Kyiv Oblast bakes bread for Ukrainian defenders

Kondrachenko family from Kyiv Oblast, the village of Tsebuleve, have baked 500 loaves of bread and almost 3,000 pies for Ukrainian defenders in an old oven.

Yevhenii and Halyna, who celebrate the 65th anniversary of their marriage this year so-called “iron wedding”, bake bread to feed defenders.

“We bake 24 loaves of bread and 100 pies in the oven every week. About half a bag [~25 kg] of flour is spent on this amount,” says Halyna.

They have potatoes, cabbage, apples, plums, pears as filling for pies in their garden. Fellow villagers bring flour and they are happy to help knead the dough.

“The main thing is that the help is for the benefit of our defenders,” says Halyna. “They defend us from bullets, so we also should support them, feed them.”