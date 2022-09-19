Family in Kyiv Oblast bakes bread for Ukrainian defenders

Family in Kyiv Oblast bakes bread for Ukrainian defenders

 

Latest news Ukraine

Kondrachenko family from Kyiv Oblast, the village of Tsebuleve, have baked 500 loaves of bread and almost 3,000 pies for Ukrainian defenders in an old oven.

Yevhenii and Halyna, who celebrate the 65th anniversary of their marriage this year so-called “iron wedding”, bake bread to feed defenders.

“We bake 24 loaves of bread and 100 pies in the oven every week. About half a bag [~25 kg] of flour is spent on this amount,” says Halyna.

They have potatoes, cabbage, apples, plums, pears as filling for pies in their garden. Fellow villagers bring flour and they are happy to help knead the dough.

“The main thing is that the help is for the benefit of our defenders,” says Halyna. “They defend us from bullets, so we also should support them, feed them.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags