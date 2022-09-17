Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha, world must react to it- Zelenskyy

“There is already clear evidence of torture, abuse of people. Moreover, there is evidence that Russian soldiers, whose positions were not far from this place, shot at the buried just for fun,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video message.

According to Zelenskyy, there were torture chambers in Izium city where civilians were abused, premises where people were kept including foreigners (7 citizens of the Republic of Sri Lanka).