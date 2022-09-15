In Kharkiv Oblast, village council was turned to prison by Russian military

In the village council of Velyki Prohody, Kharkiv Oblast, which was occupied early spring, holes were made in the doors of the offices to watch prisoners of wars, Ukrainian Witness reports. In the next room Russians set up a chapel.
Russian occupiers turned village council offices to prison
