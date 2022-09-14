Ukraine’s GDP to rise by 4.6% in 2023 – Ukraine’s government 

According to the budget plan, the following indicators are expected:

Ukraine’s GDP will grow by 4.6% in real terms and by 37% in nominal terms;

Inflation will be about 30%;

The average salary will be $ 460;

The UAH exchange rate will fluctuate at the level of 42 UAH per 1 USD.

Nevertheless, Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s economy may fall by 0.4% or grow by 10% the next year depending in the situation on the front.