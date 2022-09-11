Ukraine frees one more settlement in Kharkiv Oblast

The town of Chkalovske in Kharkiv Oblast has been freed by the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, President Zelenskyy posted on Telegram.

“And so it will be everywhere. We will expel the occupiers from every Ukrainian city and village.



I thank all our heroes!” he wrote.

