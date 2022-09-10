On 10 September, in the evening, Russian forces launched 2 missile attacks on Kharkiv. The missiles hit private houses and an administration and production building, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terehov informed.
1 killed in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv – mayor
