Russian occupiers announce evacuation from Kupiansk amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

Russian occupiers announce evacuation from Kupiansk amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

 

Latest news Ukraine

The “authorities” of the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast announced they will evacuate children and women from occupied Kupiansk, Russia’s state-controlled TASS reports.

According to “head of the civil-military administration” Vitaly Ganchev, the Kupiansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv Oblast are under constant shelling, so at least women and children will be taken out of Kupiansk. He did not specify where they plan to send the Ukrainians.

In a surprise offensive, Ukraine advaced at least 20km into Russian-held territory in eastern Kharkiv Oblast on September 7, recapturing approximately 400 square kilometers of ground, the Institute for Study of War assessed.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags