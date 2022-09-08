Russian occupiers announce evacuation from Kupiansk amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

The “authorities” of the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast announced they will evacuate children and women from occupied Kupiansk, Russia’s state-controlled TASS reports.

According to “head of the civil-military administration” Vitaly Ganchev, the Kupiansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv Oblast are under constant shelling, so at least women and children will be taken out of Kupiansk. He did not specify where they plan to send the Ukrainians.

In a surprise offensive, Ukraine advaced at least 20km into Russian-held territory in eastern Kharkiv Oblast on September 7, recapturing approximately 400 square kilometers of ground, the Institute for Study of War assessed.