Remains of two more people killed by Russians found in Bucha ~~

Two more bodies of civilians who were executed and burned were found in a garage in Bucha, a town near capital Kyiv where numerous atrocities of Russian troops took place during occupation in March.

Two chains, a cross, and a star of David were found amid the charred remains of their bodies, Kyiv Oblast chief of police Andriy Nebytov informed.

As of September 1, Ukrainian police have discovered 1,356 bodies of citizens who died during Russia’s occupation of settlements in the Kyiv Oblast.

Photos by Nebytov: