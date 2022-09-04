“We’ll continue to work on isolating Russia and strengthening sanctions” – Estonia PM

At a ceremony in Berlin on the occasion of the Hayek Foundation International Prize, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, she’s been calling for cutting the Russian income from sales of energy resources, “since this is how the Kremlin supports its military industry.”

In Berlin, Kallas also met with her Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts, Krišjānis Kariņš and Ingrida Šimonytė. The leaders of the Baltic States noted that Putin hopes that the West will be the first to lose patience and be ready to make concessions.

“Up until Ukraine pushes Russia out of its territory, the free world must continue to isolate Russia and increase sanctions,” Kaja Kallas said at the meeting.