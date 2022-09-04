“We’ll continue to work on isolating Russia and strengthening sanctions” – Estonia PM

Latest news Ukraine

At a ceremony in Berlin on the occasion of the Hayek Foundation International Prize, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, she’s been calling for cutting the Russian income from sales of energy resources, “since this is how the Kremlin supports its military industry.”

In Berlin, Kallas also met with her Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts, Krišjānis Kariņš and Ingrida Šimonytė. The leaders of the Baltic States noted that Putin hopes that the West will be the first to lose patience and be ready to make concessions.

“Up until Ukraine pushes Russia out of its territory, the free world must continue to isolate Russia and increase sanctions,” Kaja Kallas said at the meeting.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags