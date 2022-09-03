Still, it’s only slightly more than a half from $6 billion that Ukraine exported before the war in January 2022.
The volume of agriculture exports increased by 66% in August thanks to unblocked ports, the Ministry of Agriculture informed.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine’s exports increased by 13% in August, reaching $3,4 billion—Ministry of Economy
Still, it’s only slightly more than a half from $6 billion that Ukraine exported before the war in January 2022.
The volume of agriculture exports increased by 66% in August thanks to unblocked ports, the Ministry of Agriculture informed.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine