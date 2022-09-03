More than 7,000 Ukrainians were killed by Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure — Ministry of Internal Affairs

More than 7,000 Ukrainians were killed by Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure during the six months of the invasion, deputy minister of internal affairs Yevheniy Yenin said on the TV air. Also, more than 5,500 people received injuries.

