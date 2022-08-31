Gorbachev [who died yesterday] was a criminal, Lithuanian Defense Minister wrote

The last Soviet leader Gorbachev, who died yesterday at the age of 92, was a criminal, the Lithuanian Defense Minister wrote. He said that usually good things or nothing is talked about the dead but not in this case:

“Gorbachev ordered the suppression of peaceful protests in Vilnius, Tbilisi, and other cities. There was no repentance. Did he tear down the Berlin Wall? No. It was done by peoples who wanted freedom,” Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas wrote.