Ukraine handed note to Turkey, ship could transport Russian missile systems across Bosphorus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern to the ambassador of Turkey in connection with the information about the transportation of S-300PMU-2 missile systems chartered by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation by the ship “Sparta II” from Syria to Russia through the Bosphorus Strait.

Deputy Minister Mykola Tochytskyi handed over a note verbale to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on this issue.

Tochytskyi drew the attention of the Turkish ambassador to the fact that, according to the provisions of the Convention on the Regime of the Straits of July 20, 1936, the specified vessel falls under the definition of a warship for the purposes of this Convention.