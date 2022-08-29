Odesa Mayor in favor of finding compromises with Russia

Mayor Gennadii Trukhanov stated that he is against the demolition of the monument to Catherine II and in favor of finding compromises with the Russian Federation, but called Putin a monster.

“I am against the demolition of statues. Even if we destroy monuments, history does not change. I know that a petition with 25 thousand signatures has been collected, but I am waiting. With this logic, should I also remove the monument to Pushkin or Gagarin? It does not make sense “.

When the mayor was asked what would happen if Ukraine “loses Crimea”, he answered:

“I think it is important to act politically, because the lives of millions of people are at stake. I don’t want to be misunderstood. Obviously, I dream of returning to our borders in 1991, but we need to negotiate step by step, gradually seek compromises, avoid confrontation “.

Also, Trukhanov added that Putin no longer thinks like a pragmatic politician, but a monster, a product of the Soviet regime and the KGB, who intend to rebuild imperial Russia.

Later, Odesa mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, categorically denied that he is in favor of negotiations with Russia and believes that negotiations are possible only after the Russians leave the territory of Ukraine.