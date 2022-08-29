Odesa Mayor in favor of finding compromises with Russia

Latest news Ukraine

Mayor Gennadii Trukhanov stated that he is against the demolition of the monument to Catherine II and in favor of finding compromises with the Russian Federation, but called Putin a monster.

“I am against the demolition of statues. Even if we destroy monuments, history does not change. I know that a petition with 25 thousand signatures has been collected, but I am waiting. With this logic, should I also remove the monument to Pushkin or Gagarin? It does not make sense “.

When the mayor was asked what would happen if Ukraine “loses Crimea”, he answered:

“I think it is important to act politically, because the lives of millions of people are at stake. I don’t want to be misunderstood. Obviously, I dream of returning to our borders in 1991, but we need to negotiate step by step, gradually seek compromises, avoid confrontation “.

Also, Trukhanov added that Putin no longer thinks like a pragmatic politician, but a monster, a product of the Soviet regime and the KGB, who intend to rebuild imperial Russia.

Later, Odesa mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, categorically denied that he is in favor of negotiations with Russia and believes that negotiations are possible only after the Russians leave the territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags