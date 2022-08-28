Johnson urged British citizens to prepare for “tough months” and said Britain “must help Ukraine”

In his essay for the Mail, Boris Johnson urged British citizens to prepare for “tough months” ahead in the conditions of rising energy prices and said that the UK will continue supporting Ukraine.

“It was Putin’s barbaric invasion that spooked the energy markets. It is Putin’s war that is costing British consumers. That is why your energy bill is doubling. I am afraid Putin knows it. He likes it. And he wants us to buckle,” Johnson wrote.

“He believes that soft European politicians will not have the stomach for the struggle – that this coming winter we will throw in the sponge, take off the sanctions and go begging for Russian oil and gas. He believes we will tire of backing Ukraine and begin discreetly to encourage the Ukrainians to do a deal, however nauseating, with the tyrant in the Kremlin. That would be utter madness. In this brutal arm-wrestle, the Ukrainian people can and will win. And so will Britain…We must and we will help people through the crisis. Colossal sums of taxpayers’ money are already committed to helping people pay their bills. That cash is flowing now – and will continue to flow in the months ahead,” he added.