Russia sends echelon with heavy military equipment to Crimea – VIDEO

Latest news Ukraine

An echelon with heavy Russian military equipment is on its way to Crimea, the Crimean desk of RFE/RL reported. Readers of the outlet spotted the cars at the Taman railway station, located near the entrance to the Kerch Bridge from the Russian side.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1563458226427154432?t=Nj220z6qvw3NFLvyNgk2Tw&s=19

The railway platforms contain engineering and sapper machines, in particular, the IMR-1 engineering machine for clearing barriers based on the T-55 tank. Also howitzers – the 152-mm divisional self-propelled howitzer 2C19 “Msta-S” (M1990 “Farm” according to NATO classification) and 122-mm regimental self-propelled howitzer 2C1 “Gvozdika.”

In addition, it contains T-72 and T-80 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, trucks.

The military echelon also included covered cars and fuel tanks.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags