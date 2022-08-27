Russia sends echelon with heavy military equipment to Crimea – VIDEO

An echelon with heavy Russian military equipment is on its way to Crimea, the Crimean desk of RFE/RL reported. Readers of the outlet spotted the cars at the Taman railway station, located near the entrance to the Kerch Bridge from the Russian side.

The railway platforms contain engineering and sapper machines, in particular, the IMR-1 engineering machine for clearing barriers based on the T-55 tank. Also howitzers – the 152-mm divisional self-propelled howitzer 2C19 “Msta-S” (M1990 “Farm” according to NATO classification) and 122-mm regimental self-propelled howitzer 2C1 “Gvozdika.”



In addition, it contains T-72 and T-80 tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, trucks.



The military echelon also included covered cars and fuel tanks.