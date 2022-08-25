Russia carried out “simulation flights” to keep Ukrainians in suspense on Independence Day

Latest news Ukraine

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24, Russian military aircraft took off about 200 times, but the frequency of missile strikes was much lower. 8 Kh-22 cruise missiles hit different Oblasts of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said at a briefing.

He explained the large number of air alarms by the fact that Russia carried out many “simulation flights”, mainly from the Shaykovka airfield.

“Planes took off, made maneuvers in the air, simulating hits – and at such a time, an air alert was announced in Ukraine.”

He suggested that the Russians’ plan was to keep the Ukrainian nation in suspense on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags