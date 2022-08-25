Russia carried out “simulation flights” to keep Ukrainians in suspense on Independence Day

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24, Russian military aircraft took off about 200 times, but the frequency of missile strikes was much lower. 8 Kh-22 cruise missiles hit different Oblasts of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said at a briefing.

He explained the large number of air alarms by the fact that Russia carried out many “simulation flights”, mainly from the Shaykovka airfield.

“Planes took off, made maneuvers in the air, simulating hits – and at such a time, an air alert was announced in Ukraine.”

He suggested that the Russians’ plan was to keep the Ukrainian nation in suspense on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Air alert on Ukraine's Independence Day announced 189 times and lasted from 3 to 14 hours in different Oblasts On August 24, air alarms sounded from 6 times in west of Ukraine to 12 times in Poltava, Kirovohrad oblasts. In Kyiv, it was activated 7 times https://t.co/1CdfaoRpHL pic.twitter.com/s2tR6xaAMj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 25, 2022