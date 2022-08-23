Russia lost 45,550 soldiers – Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces

According to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the 180 days of war in Ukraine, Russia lost 45,550 soldiers, 1,921 tanks and 1,033 artillery systems.
Russian occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.
