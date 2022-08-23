In temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast, collaborator Ihor Telehin was blown up

In the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast, a collaborator who held the position of “deputy” of the so-called “head of the internal policy department” Ihor Telehin was blown up.
An improvised explosive device went off, Telehin is alive.
