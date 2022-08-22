Russians from Moscow & Kursk “documented” their own crimes in Ukraine on a stolen phone, now they are identified

While Tsyrkuny village in Kharkiv Oblast was occupied, Russians broke into a house, stole a phone and filmed how they looted. Videos appeared in the owner’s cloud storage and she reported to police. Almost all of the looters where identified, they were from main Russian cities: Moscow, Kursk, Nizhni Novgorod.

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 21, 2022