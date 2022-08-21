3 Russian UAVs shot down over Kherson Oblast

“On August 21, between 12:00 and 01:00 p.m., the South Operational Command’s soldiers detected and destroyed 3 unmanned aerial vehicles over Kherson Oblast, presumably Orlan-10, used by Russian forces to conduct air reconnaissance and adjust fire,” the report of the South Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to